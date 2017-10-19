Hilcorp proposes Arctic drilling from artificial island

The federal government is collecting public comment on a proposal to drill in Arctic waters from an artificial island.
A subsidiary of Houston-based Hilcorp has proposed building a 24-acre artificial gravel island in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska’s north coast that would hold production wells.
The island would be 5.6 miles off shore. Processed oil would move by underground pipe to shore.
Opponents say spills are inevitable and Arctic offshore oil should stay in the ground, where it won’t add greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.
The state of Alaska supports the project for the jobs and economic benefits it would bring.
Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack said oil production on gravel islands in state waters show that the Liberty Project can be done safely.
Recent headlines
-
Troopers: Haines teen illegally shot black bear from boatThe boat's owner is being charged for his alleged involvement in the illegal kill. The troopers did not name the teenager or say whether he is being charged.
-
On Alaska day, lawmakers and staff met on oil and gas taxesThe meeting was public -- sort of. It wasn't easily accessible. There was no way to call in. The legislative information office, or LIO, was closed for the state holiday. So the meeting wasn't streamed like others are during the legislative session.
-
Newtok says state agency blocked access to disaster fundingThe money Newtok was counting on will likely go to Butte and Sutton, in the Mat-Su Borough, instead.
-
Federal, state and Anchorage officials roll out new violent crime strategyThe "Alaska Anti-Violent Crime Strategy” is an effort to coordinate a lot of federal agencies that have a presence in the state – the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives -- with local and state partners.