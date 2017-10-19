Federal, state and Anchorage officials roll out new violent crime strategy

The state’s top law enforcement officials are rolling out a new initiative aimed at curbing violent crime in Alaska. At its heart is more collaboration between federal, state and local officials. But the majority of policy measures are aimed at crime in Anchorage, without many new measures for rural Alaska or areas outside the state’s largest city.

At a press conference Tuesday in the downtown Anchorage Federal Building, acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder stood side-to-side with the heads of several state and federal law agencies.

The “Alaska Anti-Violent Crime Strategy” is an effort between a lot of federal agencies that have a presence in the state – the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – and getting them into closer coordination with state and local partners on violent crime.

The officials discussed a couple of initiatives. For every murder and shooting that happens in Anchorage, a federal duty officer will be sent out to the scene, the idea being that that officer can help with intelligence or general assistance.

Likewise, a ballistics task force is going to be reviewing evidence from shootings to look for patterns and potentially aid with prosecutions. There are also going to be programs aimed at identifying violent offenders for federal prosecution, a new partnership between Alaska State Troopers and a federal prosecutor, along with some expanded re-entry and anti-recidivism efforts.

While there’s been a lot of news lately about police department reorganization and re-legislating Senate Bill 91, Acting District Attorney Schroeder said this strategy has been in the works for months. It dovetails with an announcement by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Justice Department wants U.S. Attorney’s offices all over the country to come up with plans for combating a nationwide uptick in crime. Part of that is the revival in something called “Project Safe Neighborhoods,” which was introduced 15 years ago, and has ebbed. But it’s a bit of a playbook for collaboration between law enforcement.

The state Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth also made a statement and took questions. State law enforcement and prosecutors have seen a big drop in resources as a result of diminished budgets in recent years. The troopers and the state’s Department of Law have struggled to keep up with delivering justice just as most state, federal and local officials will say there’s more crime happening.

This is a multi-pronged strategy that seems like it’s meant to try to close gaps and improve efficiency. This new strategy is very Anchorage-centric. There are no new dollars coming into the state from federal agencies or the Justice Department. Everything here is about leveraging existing capacity, which is overwhelmingly in Anchorage.

The ballistics expertise and addition of a federal duty officer seem designed to help with bigger investigations and connecting dots. But there’s not much here for rural Alaska. A prosecutor will be designated to help with “anti-violence efforts in rural Alaska,” specifically working on federal prosecution of “violent felons and domestic abusers” in possession of firearms. But that seems fairly narrow and targeted.

Identifying what Schroder called “the worst of the worst” when it comes to violent offenders, and targeting prisoners that present a risk of re-offending upon re-entry – it’s hard to tell at this point how to quantify those policies or measure success.

Fewer violent crimes appear to be committed by street-level users, but more by traffickers and people higher up the import and distribution chain for opioids and heroin.

Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll said identifying the causes of the uptick in violent crime is the department’s million dollar question. Most people say they think it’s multifaceted, not any one particular driver. And it’s happening outside of Alaska, as well, with most of the reliable longitudinal indicators showing a modest upward trend in serious crime.

Members of the Anchorage Assembly have taken public testimony on this and heard people ascribe it to drugs, the state’s recession and a general erosion of morals.