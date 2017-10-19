7 historic Tlingit pieces returned to Southeast Alaska

Seven historic Tlingit pieces that were in East Coast museums for decades have been returned to Southeast Alaska.
The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports the pieces were on display Saturday as part of a conference in Sitka.
Cultural resource specialist for the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, Harold Jacobs, said the three helmets, two hats, headdress and beaded shirt are from as far back as the 1600s to about 1890.
The relics were brought back to Alaska through the efforts of the council. They will be stored through the National Park Service, with access being granted to the Tlingit clans.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau: Home to award winning pile-driving, harbor mastering, dock engineeringThere are a lot of very specific industry and trade organizations out there, and Juneau’s Docks and Harbors have been earning a bunch of their awards.
-
US Senate takes another step toward opening ANWR to drillingThe U.S. Senate voted earlier this evening on a measure that could open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling rigs before the end of the year. It's far from a done deal. This is just the first stage in a Senate process known as "budget reconciliation."
-
Troopers: Haines teen illegally shot black bear from boatThe boat's owner is being charged for his alleged involvement in the illegal kill. The troopers did not name the teenager or say whether he is being charged.
-
Hilcorp proposes Arctic drilling from artificial islandThe island would be 5.6 miles off shore. Processed oil would move by underground pipe to shore.