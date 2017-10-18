Juneau Afternoon – 10-19-17

By October 18, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host.

We’ll talk with Lauren Anderson about upcoming activities at the Treadwell Ice Arena;

We’ll talk with Rhonda Gardinier about Saturday’s Zip-A-Dee-Do-Dah benefit concert for the Juneau Co-Op Pre-School;

We’ll talk with Reggie Schapp about the upcoming Post Modern Jukebox group benefit concert for the Juneau Jazz & Classics Festival

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

