Juneau Afternoon – 10-19-13

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll talk with Dr. Sol Neely, this week’s Evening at Egan speaker, about ZOMBIES;

We’ll get a preview of the music of A Tribe Called Red about their Thursday night concert;

Troy Quinn, the music director for the Juneau Symphony about their weekend concerts;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via