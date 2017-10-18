Juneau Afternoon – 10-19-13

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with Dr. Sol Neely, this week’s Evening at Egan speaker, about ZOMBIES;
We’ll get a preview of the music of A Tribe Called Red about their Thursday night concert;
Troy Quinn, the music director for the Juneau Symphony about their weekend concerts;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN;
Recent headlines
Ask a Climatologist: La Nina could make winter feel like winter in AlaskaLa Nina typically brings cooler and drier conditions to Alaska. And because of global warming, that may mean a more typical winter for much of the state.
Tlingit storyteller brings tales to lifeDuring the second day of the Elders and Youth Conference in Anchorage, Tlingit storyteller Bob Sam spread his arms, and slowly flapped, mimicking the flight of a bird in front of nearly 50 people.
Fallen soldier’s mother says Trump disrespected her son and familyThe controversy began with a question about the president's lack of response to the deaths of U.S. soldiers in Niger. It took another turn on Wednesday with a dispute over his comments to a widow.
Tlingit tribal conference in Sitka leans into cultural contrast with Alaska Day holidayAlaska Native people gather before Alaska Day in Sitka to share knowledge and to heal.