Walker cabinet member to oversee EPA’s Northwest office

A member of Governor Bill Walker’s cabinet is taking a key position at the Environmental Protection Agency.
The agency confirmed Tuesday that Chris Hladick will become the regional administrator overseeing EPA’s work in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Hladick is currently commissioner for the department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development. The Walker administration announced that Hladick will step down from that post on November 1. He will take the reins at EPA Region 10 in December.
Before joining Walker’s cabinet, Hladick spent over two decades working for communities in rural Alaska. He was city manager for Dillingham, Unalaska and Galena.
While Hladick was Unalaska’s city manager, he was involved in reaching a settlement with EPA related to Clean Water Act violations from its wastewater treatment facility.
At EPA, Hladick will oversee regulation of a wide range of activities in the Northwest — from superfund sites to the proposed Pebble Mine.
Walker announced that outgoing Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Mike Navarre will take Hladick’s place.
Recent headlines
-
Workshop group stresses importance of Southeast Native languagesDuring a language workshop Monday, a Tlingit elder unable to hear spoke up to encourage the young audience to pay attention. She recounted her years in boarding school and how she nearly lost the language completely.
-
Federal judge in Hawaii blocks Trump’s third attempt at travel banPresident Trump's third executive order restricting travel from some countries to the U.S. was to go into effect on Wednesday. The judge didn't rule on the limits affecting North Korea and Venezuela.
-
District nears decision on merger of school football teamsJDHS head football coach Kevin Hamrick, said he doesn't know how much longer the school will be able to fund its team. Both JDHS and TMHS also face safety concerns from playing freshmen on varsity.
-
Alaska AG outlines state position on tribal banishmentAttorney General Jahna Lindemuth said banishment cases generally are private civil actions that the state has no authority over, but the state will investigate cases involving possible crimes or constitutional issues if asked.