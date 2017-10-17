Newscast — Monday, Oct. 17, 2017

In newscast:
- The House Speaker says they plan to conduct legislative business in Juneau in the upcoming special legislative session,
- a judge has ruled that independents can run in the Democratic Party primary,
- the Juneau Assembly has sent a proposed sales tax break for seniors back to committee,
- local school officials are working on getting money for major roof repairs, and
- the prosecution has rested its case in the Christopher Strawn homicide trial.
Recent headlines
-
Walker cabinet member to oversee EPA’s Northwest officeThe agency confirmed that Chris Hladick will become the regional administrator overseeing EPA's work in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington
-
Workshop group stresses importance of Southeast Native languagesDuring a language workshop Monday, a Tlingit elder unable to hear spoke up to encourage the young audience to pay attention. She recounted her years in boarding school and how she nearly lost the language completely.
-
Federal judge in Hawaii blocks Trump’s third attempt at travel banPresident Trump's third executive order restricting travel from some countries to the U.S. was to go into effect on Wednesday. The judge didn't rule on the limits affecting North Korea and Venezuela.
-
District nears decision on merger of school football teamsJDHS head football coach Kevin Hamrick, said he doesn't know how much longer the school will be able to fund its team. Both JDHS and TMHS also face safety concerns from playing freshmen on varsity.