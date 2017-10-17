Newscast — Monday, Oct. 17, 2017

  • The House Speaker says they plan to conduct legislative business in Juneau in the upcoming special legislative session,
  • a judge has ruled that independents can run in the Democratic Party primary,
  • the Juneau Assembly has sent a proposed sales tax break for seniors back to committee,
  • local school officials are working on getting money for major roof repairs, and
  • the prosecution has rested its case in the Christopher Strawn homicide trial.
