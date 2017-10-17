District nears decision on merger of school football teams

Thunder Mountain High School Athletic Director Jake Jacoby says district officials are close to making a decision on whether to combine Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas high schools’ football teams.

The Juneau Empire reports that the Alaska School Activities Association has given the Juneau School District until Nov. 1 to submit a merger proposal.

Sandi Wagner, associate director of the School Activities Association, said schools have merged teams before due to enrollment, but she siad that’s not the case here.

Wagner said Juneau’s predicament is part of a statewide trend of not having enough money.

Head football coach at Juneau-Douglas, Kevin Hamrick, said he doesn’t know how much longer the school will be able to fund its team.

Both schools also face safety concerns from playing freshmen on varsity.