Defendant takes witness stand, testifies on own behalf in Juneau homicide trial

The homicide trial underway in Superior Court has not fit the mold of previous trials in Juneau. Tuesday’s trial day was truly a topsy-turvy day.

First, tempers flared over what the prosecution believed were stalling tactics by the defendant Christopher Strawn. Then Strawn delivered his opening statement, followed soon after with him taking the witness stand to testify in own defense.

Strawn is defending himself against allegations that he shot and killed Brandon Cook in October 2015. He often tells the jury that he is a “pro se litigant.”

Strawn is accused of firing a shotgun at Cook from behind as allegedly witnessed by Tiffany Johnson. All three people had been working on Johnson’s trailer in Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park.

A lengthy cross-examination showdown never happened. Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige spent only 2 minutes questioning Strawn about his story of walking home with his dog to Glacier View Trailer Park, eating dinner, watching TV, and then going to bed about the time of the shooting.

Paige simply wrapped it up with this short series of questions about his former girlfriend and their baby.

“You have a lot to lose?” asked Paige. “Uh, yes ma’am,” answered Strawn. “In fact, you may not see your child, right?” “Incorrect.” “You might not get to raise your child, right?” “Correct.” “That’s a big deal, isn’t it?” asked Paige. “Uh, yes,” answered Strawn. “I don’t have any more questions. Thank you.”

A short time earlier, Strawn delivered his opening statement, typically delivered at the start of trial. He outlined in future tense what the prosecution already presented as evidence before they rested their case on Monday.

Then, after his opening statement.

“Do you solemnly swear or affirm the testimony you’re about to give be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?” asked the in-court clerk. “Yes, ma’am,” answered Strawn.

“Well, first of all, first and foremost, obvious. I’m innocent,” Strawn said after he sat in the witness stand himself. “So, now you’re going to hear my side of the story.”

Strawn said he walked home with his dog to his trailer in Glacier View Trailer Park before the shooting occurred.

Then he spent most of the nearly 90 minutes on the stand explaining why his tools were left at trailer C-16 in Kodzoff Acres, the work he did there, and why — as a self-described hoarder — junk and other items were stored in his truck, in his trailer, in a nearby shed, and in the yard.

First thing Tuesday, Strawn threw a series of failed Hail Marys. He asked Judge Philip Pallenberg for a judgment of acquittal. He then asked for a mistrial because he was forced to wear prison slip-on shoes with his street clothes in court. Also, the Juneau Empire newspaper printed a front-page photo of him in handcuffs and shackles.

Then, Strawn asked for a delay to file a mid-trial appeal to a higher court and because two witnesses were unavailable to testify. Instead of serving subpoenas on those witnesses two or three months ago, he waited until the trial was already underway.

Meanwhile, the jury was stuck in the waiting room, cooling their heels for over 30 minutes, while Paige’s blood had been boiling because she saw it all as an unethical delay tactic.

That set the stage for what was not the court’s finest moment.

“…So, that he can delay for purposes of making sure his witnesses can be available,” asserted Paige as she continued her argument about delays. “I didn’t take it that way. I understood it –” Judge Pallenberg tried to say. “That’s, that’s … he said it – ” said Paige. “No. Can I talk please? Can I talk please?” asked Pallenberg.

Judge Pallenberg said he clearly understood what Strawn was trying to do, but he had no authority over mid-trial appeals.

Paige was still wound up, especially since victims’ family members had traveled from Oklahoma.

“What is burdensome is the fact that Mr. Strawn continues to make motions for continuances when you’ve got victims in the courtroom who’ve been waiting literally two years, as of Friday, to get to this point,” Paige said. “At a certain point, your honor has to consider their rights as well. Constitutionally, they have a right to see justice done.”

The trial continues Wednesday in Juneau Superior Court even though it is Alaska Day, a state holiday.

Judge Pallenberg told the jury they could begin deliberating the case as soon as Wednesday.