Alaska House plans to work in Juneau, Senate to split time with Anchorage

The speaker of the Alaska House says the House plans to conduct its business in Juneau during the upcoming special legislative session.

Speaker Bryce Edgmon said the state Capitol has the infrastructure in place to host the session.

He says meeting in Juneau also will allow for the Legislature’s work to be broadcast on a statewide public affairs channel.

Minority House Republicans had asked Edgmon to poll the House in hopes of holding a special session in Anchorage instead.

Senate President Pete Kelly said after convening the session in Juneau, the Senate plans to hold hearings in Anchorage and return to Juneau when there’s something to act on.

The Alaska Legislature meets next week for its fourth special session this year.

Gov. Bill Walker has called on lawmakers to meet in Juneau starting next Monday to consider bills dealing with taxes and crime. Walker is likely to face resistance from the Republican-led Senate on his tax bill.

Kelly said the idea of taking more money out of the private sector of the economy at this point is concerning and something he does not support.