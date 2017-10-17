Alaska AG outlines state position on tribal banishment

Alaska’s top lawyer says the traditional form of tribal justice known as banishment doesn’t generally involve the state, but adds her office will step in if asked to do so or to address a state interest.
State Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth outlined the state’s position on tribal banishment Tuesday as the keynote speaker at the annual Alaska Native Law Conference.
Lindemuth said banishment cases generally are private civil actions that the state has no authority over. But she said that if asked, the state will investigate cases involving possible crimes or constitutional issues.
Expelling people from Alaska Native villages occasionally occurs in rural villages. Two recent cases involved non-Natives who were accused of illegal alcohol importations or bootlegging. No criminal charges were filed in either of those cases.
