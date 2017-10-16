Newscast — Monday, Oct. 16, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly will revisit the senior sales tax initiative at tonight’s meeting,
  • the Juneau School district has until Nov. 1 to submit a proposal to merge its two high school football programs,
  • and the First Alaskans Institute Elders and Youth conference begins today in Anchorage.
