Newscast — Monday, Oct. 16, 2017

KXLL is thrilled to team up with Sealaska Heritage Institute and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council to present A Tribe Called Red.

A Tribe Called Red is a Canadian electronic music group, who blend instrumental hip hop, reggae, moombahton and dubstep-influenced dance music with elements of First Nations music, particularly vocal chanting and drumming.

Local dance group Woosh.ji.een will open for them.

There will be separate no-alcohol and and over 21 or with parent or guardian entrances.

Tickets area available HERE.