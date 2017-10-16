Juneau Afternoon – 10-17-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host:
Bill Merk will be here to preview this weekend’s 7th Annual Poetry Grand Slam;
We’ll talk with Corinn Canlon about the upcoming Garlic Lover’s Fest;
We’ll learn about Perseverance Theatre’s presentation, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare;
Missouri Smyth will be here to highlight music and culture presentations at Floyd Dryden Middle School.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
Recent headlines
Expert testifies about probable weapon that killed Brandon CookRetired, longtime firearms and toolmark forensics examiner Robert Shem testifies it was likely a 12-gauge shotgun, Savage Stevens model 67.
Cities dream of landing Amazon’s new HQ and they’re going to great lengths to show itRetail giant Amazon is looking for a second home, and many cities are trying to land the HQ2 project. At stake are 50,000 jobs and a new economic anchor for the winner. It has led to a lot of stunts.
Gardentalk – Season finaleMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski provides some advice for fall and winter care of begonias, dahlias and fuschias.
Pull out of Iran deal? Sullivan says noAlaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was harshly critical of the Iran nuclear agreement in 2015. He said then lifting sanctions would fuel the economy of a country that sponsors terrorism.