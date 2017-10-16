Juneau Afternoon – 10-17-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host:

Bill Merk will be here to preview this weekend’s 7th Annual Poetry Grand Slam;

We’ll talk with Corinn Canlon about the upcoming Garlic Lover’s Fest;

We’ll learn about Perseverance Theatre’s presentation, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare;

Missouri Smyth will be here to highlight music and culture presentations at Floyd Dryden Middle School.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.