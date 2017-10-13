Newscast — Friday, Oct. 13, 2017

In this newscast:
- Juneau police: foul play not suspected in death of 28-year-old woman found in hot tub
- Alaska prisons agency mum on top officials’ departure
- A possible cougar sighting in Ketchikan?
Recent headlines
Students connect with tradition and language at Hoonah culture campOver the summer, students in Hoonah attended the Haa Tóo Yéi Yatee culture camp that seeks to help with challenges in life by connecting students with Alaska Native traditions.
Mentors help family struggling with illnessMajor illness is always stressful, but for families with young children, struggling with health challenges can be especially difficult. Mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters make a difference for one family.
Juneau police close case on woman found dead in hot tubAlexis Ashley Ehlers, 28, was found dead in a hot tub eight days after being reported missing after a minor car crash in August.
Top two officials in division overseeing prisons no longer work for stateThe Department of Corrections spokeswoman cites confidentiality in declining to provide more information.