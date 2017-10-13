Mentors help family struggling with illness

Major illness is always stressful, but for families with young children, struggling with health challenges can be especially difficult.

Derrick Price just started sixth grade, and like a lot of middle schoolers, he spends time on his phone and loves to talk about video games. But he’s also had to take on more than many kids his age – his mother, Courtney Price, has cancer.

“Derrick has helped just really being there for me if I needed anything,” she said. “But it’s also a stressor on him.”

Derrick enrolled in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, which provides children facing adversity with professionally supported adult mentoring relationships. About 70 kids participate in Juneau, and 15 more are on the wait list. Derrick was matched with a Big Couple: Teri Rasmussen and John Parent.

At a Saturday afternoon barbecue at their house, Derrick put away his phone to jump between logs and poke at the fire pit.

“You know, I think if it was natural inclination, he would stay inside and play his video games all the time, so we try and do things outside,” Parent said.

He said they have tried to introduce Derrick to more outdoor activities like skiing.

The couple estimates they’ve been volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for about 10 years.

“We really have enjoyed the program,” Rasmussen said. “So we’ve stuck with it. Our first little turned 18, so the match ended at 18 and then we immediately asked for another one and have just kept with it.”

Rasmussen enjoys Derrick’s energy and enthusiasm, but she also likes seeing the impact they have.

“I think it’s really important to just provide that support for the kids,” she said, “and give them an additional set of people that care about them and are interested in them and are part of the overall family that’s helping them, you know, make their way through life.”

Derrick Price and John Parent play a game together. (Screenshot of video by Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk) Teri Rasmussen shows Derrick Price how to flip burgers at a barbecue. (Screenshot of video by Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Price thinks Derrick’s time with his Big Couple has made her son more open to new experiences.

“I think it kind of helped push him a little bit to try new things,” she said. “After John and Teri came into his life, he was more willing to try.”

With his mother’s illness and her time out of town for treatment, Derrick is glad to spend time with his Big Couple.

“I’m like, kind of worried about my mom when she’s gone,” he said, “but I’m more happy when I’m here with John and Teri.”

Price can see the difference the visits make.

“He gets to take a break with John and Teri from his everyday life,” she said, “and comes home a little bit more at ease and ready to go.”

She is grateful for the opportunity for Derrick to get away from things for a while and also for the positive role models his Big Couple give him.

Quinton Chandler in Juneau contributed to this report.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from WNET’s American Graduate project. Television coverage of American Graduate Day 2017 begins at noon Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, on 360 North.