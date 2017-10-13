Juneau police close case on woman found dead in hot tub

The Juneau Police Department says it’s closed its case on the woman found dead in a hot tub in August.
Alexis Ashley Ehlers, 28, was found dead in a hot tub eight days after being reported missing after a minor car crash.
Juneau police Lt. David Campbell said his department received the State Medical Examiner Office report on her on Oct. 9. But he said he couldn’t make it or its details public.
He did say it includes a cause of death, toxicology and that there was no evidence of trauma. Police do not suspect foul play.
The medical examiner’s office could not be reached for comment.
