Juneau Afternoon – 10-16-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney hosts;
We’ll talk about the Glory Hole and Thanksgiving;
Alan Akijama will be here to highlight the Alaska Day Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for the Juneau Senior Center;
We’ll talk with Stephanie Valdez about COASST Training;
And Steve Kocsis (KO-SISS) will be here with a preview of Wednesday’s Planetarium Presentation, 100 Years of General Relativity;
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Emergency radio kit from Southeast Alaska sent to help Puerto Rico broadcasterOn Monday, a portable emergency radio kit went from Juneau to Puerto Rico to help with communications during recovery after Hurricane Maria.
-
In Iliamna, EPA hears mixed reactions to its new course on Pebble MineUnlike the hearing the day before in Dillingham -- where public input was unanimously against the proposed Pebble Mine and EPA’s new course -- the reaction in Iliamna was more mixed.
-
Chief Johnson totem pole restoration underwayThe Chief Johnson totem pole, which stood at the south end of the Centennial Building parking lot adjacent to the city museum, was taken down for cleaning and repairs in late September.
-
Biologists spend years mapping Chilkat Valley goat and bear habitat to inform heliski decisionsEvery few years, Haines officials decide whether to allow helicopter skiing in new areas of the Chilkat Valley. It’s usually a contentious process where residents debate the economic benefits of heliskiing versus impacts on residents and wildlife.