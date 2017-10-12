Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017

In this newscast:
- electronics larger than cell phones must be put in bins with nothing on top or beneath for X-ray screening, under new rules;
- the Mexican consulate in Seattle will send officials to Alaska next week to assist with Mexican passports;
- an environmental group has filed notice that it will sue the federal government over its rejection of Pacific walrus as a threatened or endangered species; and
- Doyon Ltd. is considering drilling a fourth well 50 miles west of Fairbanks.
Recent headlines
-
Pebble opponents hammer EPA for changed course at Dillingham meetingThe Environmental Protection Agency is backing away from the use of preemptive Clean Water Act restrictions against large-scale mining in the Bristol Bay watershed. That comes as part of a settlement with the Pebble Limited Partnership, and the company now says it is preparing to file for permits.
-
Alaska says flu season is here, vaccinations recommendedAlaska has seen a spike of reported cases of flu since the beginning of September, reports the State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology. Health officials up through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are urging Americans to get a flu shot to prevent contracting and spreading the troublesome virus.
-
Democrats in Congress join fight against Pebble MineForty-two members of the U.S. House and Senate wrote President Donald Trump and asked him Wednesday to overrule Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.
-
New bill aims to reverse Obama restrictions on offshore drillingA U.S. House panel took up a bill Wednesday that would, among other things, block new environmental and safety standards the Obama administration imposed on Arctic offshore drilling.