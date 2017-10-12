Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017

In this newscast:

  • electronics larger than cell phones must be put in bins with nothing on top or beneath for X-ray screening, under new rules;
  • the Mexican consulate in Seattle will send officials to Alaska next week to assist with Mexican passports;
  • an environmental group has filed notice that it will sue the federal government over its rejection of Pacific walrus as a threatened or endangered species; and
  • Doyon Ltd. is considering drilling a fourth well 50 miles west of Fairbanks.
0

Recent headlines

X