Juneau man charged for hospital fire

A Juneau man detained after an explosion and fire at Bartlett Regional Hospital has been charged with felony arson in the second degree.
A Juneau grand jury indicted Arlo Michael Bradstreet, 32, on Thursday.
About 3 a.m. Oct. 4, witnesses in the emergency room’s waiting area either heard an explosion, or saw smoke and fire in the bathroom.
According to Juneau police, Bradstreet was recorded on video surveillance entering the bathroom, and then running out a short time later with smoke and water pouring out of the bathroom door.
According to charging documents, hospital security initially took Bradstreet into custody.
The Juneau police officer who arrested Bradstreet reported that he smelled strongly of smoke and his clothing was wet. He also had a Bic lighter in his pocket.
Another officer found an inch of water in the bathroom and a plastic garbage can that was melted and blackened. The sprinkler system activated in the bathroom when it detected a fire.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
Recent headlines
-
Union hopes new Prop 2 rules will give preference to local laborMore than two-thirds of Juneau voters supported Prop. 2 that gives the city more flexibility in the way it awards contracts. But the regulations implementing the ballot measure still needs to be written.
-
Environmental group to sue Trump administration over Pacific walrusThe U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service declined to grant protections for the Pacific walrus. Now the Trump administration may have to answer in court.
-
Pebble opponents hammer EPA for changed course at Dillingham meetingThe Environmental Protection Agency is backing away from the use of preemptive Clean Water Act restrictions against large-scale mining in the Bristol Bay watershed. That comes as part of a settlement with the Pebble Limited Partnership, and the company now says it is preparing to file for permits.
-
Alaska says flu season is here, vaccinations recommendedAlaska has seen a spike of reported cases of flu since the beginning of September, reports the State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology. Health officials up through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are urging Americans to get a flu shot to prevent contracting and spreading the troublesome virus.