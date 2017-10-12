Juneau man charged for hospital fire

A Juneau man detained after an explosion and fire at Bartlett Regional Hospital has been charged with felony arson in the second degree.

A Juneau grand jury indicted Arlo Michael Bradstreet, 32, on Thursday.

About 3 a.m. Oct. 4, witnesses in the emergency room’s waiting area either heard an explosion, or saw smoke and fire in the bathroom.

According to Juneau police, Bradstreet was recorded on video surveillance entering the bathroom, and then running out a short time later with smoke and water pouring out of the bathroom door.

According to charging documents, hospital security initially took Bradstreet into custody.

The Juneau police officer who arrested Bradstreet reported that he smelled strongly of smoke and his clothing was wet. He also had a Bic lighter in his pocket.

Another officer found an inch of water in the bathroom and a plastic garbage can that was melted and blackened. The sprinkler system activated in the bathroom when it detected a fire.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.