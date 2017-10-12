Juneau Afternoon – 10-13-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host.
We’ll talk with Lauren Anderson about upcoming activities at the Treadwell Ice Arena;
We’ll talk with Rhonda Gardinier about Saturday’s Zip-A-Dee-Do-Dah benefit concert for the Juneau Co-Op Pre-School;
We’ll talk with Reggie Schapp about the upcoming Post Modern Jukebox group benefit concert for the Juneau Jazz & Classics Festival
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Union hopes new Prop 2 rules will give preference to local laborMore than two-thirds of Juneau voters supported Prop. 2 that gives the city more flexibility in the way it awards contracts. But the regulations implementing the ballot measure still needs to be written.
Environmental group to sue Trump administration over Pacific walrusThe U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service declined to grant protections for the Pacific walrus. Now the Trump administration may have to answer in court.
Pebble opponents hammer EPA for changed course at Dillingham meetingThe Environmental Protection Agency is backing away from the use of preemptive Clean Water Act restrictions against large-scale mining in the Bristol Bay watershed. That comes as part of a settlement with the Pebble Limited Partnership, and the company now says it is preparing to file for permits.
Alaska says flu season is here, vaccinations recommendedAlaska has seen a spike of reported cases of flu since the beginning of September, reports the State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology. Health officials up through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are urging Americans to get a flu shot to prevent contracting and spreading the troublesome virus.