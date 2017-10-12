Juneau Afternoon – 10-13-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host:
Bill Merk will be here to preview this weekend’s 7th Annual Poetry Grand Slam;
We’ll talk with Corinn Canlon about the upcoming Garlic Lover’s Fest;
We’ll learn about Perseverance Theatre’s presentation, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare;
Missouri Smyth will be here to highlight music and culture presentations at Floyd Dryden Middle School.
Recent headlines
Alaska says flu season is here, vaccinations recommendedAlaska has seen a spike of reported cases of flu since the beginning of September, reports the State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology. Health officials up through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are urging Americans to get a flu shot to prevent contracting and spreading the troublesome virus.
Democrats in Congress join fight against Pebble MineForty-two members of the U.S. House and Senate wrote President Donald Trump and asked him Wednesday to overrule Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.
New bill aims to reverse Obama restrictions on offshore drillingA U.S. House panel took up a bill Wednesday that would, among other things, block new environmental and safety standards the Obama administration imposed on Arctic offshore drilling.
Trump uses executive pen to chip away at ObamacarePresident Trump signed an executive order Thursday that aims to allow more insurance options. The plan is intended to lower costs, but critics warn it could hurt those who need insurance most.