Democrats in Congress join fight against Pebble Mine

Pebble is now looking at using a large ferry to haul ore across Iliamna Lake, rather than construct northern or southern route roads from the mine site to a new port in Cook Inlet. (Image courtesy Pebble Limited Partnership)

Pebble is now looking at using a large ferry to haul ore across Iliamna Lake, rather than construct northern or southern route roads from the mine site to a new port in Cook Inlet. (Image courtesy Pebble Limited Partnership)

Opponents of the proposed Pebble Mine in Southwest Alaska are getting a boost from Democrats in Congress.

Forty-two members of the U.S. House and Senate wrote President Donald Trump and asked him Wednesday to overrule Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

This spring, Pruitt announced plans to get rid of special Clean Water Act protections his predecessor proposed to protect the Bristol Bay watershed.

The lawmakers, led by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., say a mine would threaten Bristol Bay’s world-class fishery and thousands of American jobs that rely on it.

Pebble Limited Partnership has argued the EPA’s use of the 404(c) provision in the Clean Water Act wrongly blocked the mine before the developers even had a chance to apply for a permit.

The partnership recently announced a scaled-back mining plan, far smaller than the massive open-pit operation the owners previously outlined in a financial disclosure.

The letter comes a day after CNN aired an 8-minute story about the issue.

The CNN report focuses on the EPA administrator’s quick decision to remove the Obama administration’s protection for Bristol Bay.

“The meeting at EPA headquarters was brief and to the point,” the CNN story begins. “By the time it ended a mining company hoping to dig for gold and copper got just what it wanted.”

CNN said the reversal came before the scientists and professional staff of EPA had a chance to brief Pruitt, and directly after he met with Pebble CEO Tom Collier.

Collier told CNN the administrator’s decision was a matter of due process, not science.

“I don’t have a ‘friend’ at EPA,” Collier insisted in a CNN interview. “What I’ve got is someone who is following the damn law.”

The EPA’s comment period for the proposed withdrawal of Clean Water Act restrictions ends Oct. 17. In their letter, the Democratic lawmakers ask for a 90-day extension.

0

Recent headlines

  • Anuska Wysoki from Koliganek told EPA its withdrawal of proposed Clean Water Act restrictions "is a threat to me and my people and our very existence as a people of this land." (Photo by KDLG)

    Pebble opponents hammer EPA for changed course at Dillingham meeting

    The Environmental Protection Agency is backing away from the use of preemptive Clean Water Act restrictions against large-scale mining in the Bristol Bay watershed. That comes as part of a settlement with the Pebble Limited Partnership, and the company now says it is preparing to file for permits.
  • Though September saw another small spike in infection rates, the typical peak of the season is just around the corner. (Graphic courtesy Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

    Alaska says flu season is here, vaccinations recommended

    Alaska has seen a spike of reported cases of flu since the beginning of September, reports the State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology. Health officials up through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are urging Americans to get a flu shot to prevent contracting and spreading the troublesome virus.

  • New bill aims to reverse Obama restrictions on offshore drilling

    A U.S. House panel took up a bill Wednesday that would, among other things, block new environmental and safety standards the Obama administration imposed on Arctic offshore drilling.

  • Trump uses executive pen to chip away at Obamacare

    President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that aims to allow more insurance options. The plan is intended to lower costs, but critics warn it could hurt those who need insurance most.
X