Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017

Stories include:

  • Democrats in Congress ask President Trump to overrule EPA Administrator on the Pebble Mine, and
  • Flu, pneumonia deaths in Alaska top murder, assault in 2016, and
  • Sensors planted at eroding villages of Kivalina, Shishmaref, and Shaktoolik.

 

