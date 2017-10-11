Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017

Stories include:
- Democrats in Congress ask President Trump to overrule EPA Administrator on the Pebble Mine, and
- Flu, pneumonia deaths in Alaska top murder, assault in 2016, and
- Sensors planted at eroding villages of Kivalina, Shishmaref, and Shaktoolik.
Recent headlines
Affidavit: Mountain Village man allegedly assaulted, killed girlfriendAccording an affidavit filed by Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Kevin Yancey, the trouble started when Walters, 34, and his girlfriend, Gertrude Queenie, were drinking at a friend’s house Oct. 4. Walters claimed that he caught Queenie sleeping with his friend and became “enraged.”
How Trump nominees talks about climate; what it means for AlaskaWhen asked about climate change, the nominees for senior posts at the departments of Interior and Energy have very similar answers – the climate is changing, and humans play a role. But how big a role, they can’t say.
Racial disparity led to ban of death penalty in territorial Alaska“The fact is that after 1902, all of the people who were executed in Alaska were either racial minorities or ethnic minorities,” said attorney Averil Lerman. The last three men executed in the territory were an Alaska Native and two black men.
In tense exchange, accused shooter questions sole eyewitness in Juneau homicide trialTiffany Johnson testified she saw Christopher Strawn -- who was cross-examining her in court -- kill Brandon Cook in her trailer at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park in October 2015.