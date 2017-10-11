Juneau Afternoon – 10-12-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

Deb Rydman, Career Services person, the UAS point person for Veterans at UAS, will be here.

Alison Holtcamp will be here to highlight this weekend’s Club Baby Seal comedy performance;

We’ll talk with Damon Stuebner about this week’s Reel History screening;

Sara Schaefer will be here to talk about New Member Month;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org

Tune in Thursday night at 7 for a radio broadcast of a Form @360 on Health Care and why it is so expensive in Alaska. It features leading experts in state government, the hospital & nursing home industry, and the insurance industry.

That’s a Forum on Health care, Thursday at 7 on KTOO-News.