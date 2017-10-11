Juneau Afternoon – 10-12-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
Deb Rydman, Career Services person, the UAS point person for Veterans at UAS, will be here.
Alison Holtcamp will be here to highlight this weekend’s Club Baby Seal comedy performance;
We’ll talk with Damon Stuebner about this week’s Reel History screening;
Sara Schaefer will be here to talk about New Member Month;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Tune in Thursday night at 7 for a radio broadcast of a Form @360 on Health Care and why it is so expensive in Alaska. It features leading experts in state government, the hospital & nursing home industry, and the insurance industry.
That’s a Forum on Health care, Thursday at 7 on KTOO-News.
Recent headlines
-
As Trump administration removes federal roadblocks, Pebble Mine fight shifts to stateNow that the Trump administration has removed a major roadblock, Alaskans can expect a lot more action at the state level.
-
Homicide defendant calls for mid-trial review of search warrantsChristopher Strawn, standing trial for the October 2015 shooting death of Brandon Cook, alleges the search warrants were improperly issued. He also asked whether used pregnancy tests were found in his truck that was seized and searched by police.
-
Anchorage officials want reforms on SB 91, not repealAmid growing criticism of the state’s new criminal justice laws, officials in Anchorage are asking lawmakers for reforms, not a full repeal. During its Tuesday night meeting, the Anchorage Assembly debated dueling measures concerning Senate Bill 91, the omnibus crime overhaul signed into law last summer.
-
Igiugig hikes to Big Mountain as a part of their local food challengeFifteen adults and students from elementary to high school braved the four-day hike in the wind and rain. No dehydrated camping food lightened their packs. Since the walk was a part of the food challenge, their menu included moose, dry fish and fresh produce.