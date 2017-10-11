Coast Guard rescues two goat hunters in Juneau

Two men hunting goats suffered mild hypothermia after getting stuck on Blackerby Ridge in Juneau late Tuesday night.  

According to a Coast Guard news release, the two men, ages 22 and 24, radioed the Coast Guard for help at about 8:30 p.m.  

The men were not prepared to stay out past sundown and were dehydrated. Their water froze, and they were unable to start a fire.  

Coast Guard Air Station Sitka sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and crew. They found the men at 11:04 p.m., hoisted them to safety and delivered them to the Juneau National Guard hangar at 11:45 p.m.  

