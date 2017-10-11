Coast Guard rescues two goat hunters in Juneau

Two men hunting goats suffered mild hypothermia after getting stuck on Blackerby Ridge in Juneau late Tuesday night.
According to a Coast Guard news release, the two men, ages 22 and 24, radioed the Coast Guard for help at about 8:30 p.m.
The men were not prepared to stay out past sundown and were dehydrated. Their water froze, and they were unable to start a fire.
Coast Guard Air Station Sitka sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and crew. They found the men at 11:04 p.m., hoisted them to safety and delivered them to the Juneau National Guard hangar at 11:45 p.m.
Recent headlines
-
Industry, environmental groups speak out as Hilcorp paves the way for drilling in federal Arctic watersThe oil and gas company Hilcorp wants to build a gravel island in shallow waters in the Beaufort Sea, east of Prudhoe Bay.
-
Trial for fatal Petersburg van crash now set for 2018Superior court judge Trevor Stephens agreed to set a new trial date of July 30, 2018. The judge hoped that could be as close to a firm trial date as possible.
-
New public art piece dedicated at Ketchikan’s airportA new piece of public art was dedicated Tuesday at Ketchikan’s airport. As people gathered in the Ketchikan International Airport’s baggage claim area awaiting the start of the dedication, Ketchikan musician Dave Rubin provided entertainment. All were there to celebrate the work of artist Richardo Búrquez.
-
Large cat sightings reported in KetchikanThere were a couple of reported sightings of mountain lions in Ketchikan recently. Local Alaska Department of Fish and Game officials say they’d like more evidence.