Airport screening change for electronics rolling out in Southeast Alaska

Airport security screening rules for carry-on bags are changing again.
Soon, any electronics larger than a cell phone must be put in bins with nothing on top or beneath for X-ray screening. That’s already the status quo for laptops.
The Transportation Security Administration said the change will raise baseline aviation security. It will be implemented at airports in Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Cordova and Yakutat over the next five weeks.
The roll out is nationwide, but gradual as training is completed in different places.
TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers acknowledges there will be inconsistencies – even within Alaska between Anchorage and Southeast airports – during the transition. The TSA held a demonstration Wednesday in Juneau.
The TSA, specifically addressing Southeast travelers, says to arrive 90 minutes early for flights.
