Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017

By October 10, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau asks state regulators for more time to weigh in on the local electric utility’s acquisition by a Canadian company,
  • a proposed ballot measure to curb lawmakers’ pay when a budget isn’t passed is cleared for signature gathering,
  • an Anchorage judge overrules Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott to clear a ballot measure aimed at protecting salmon for signature gathering,
  • Juneau’s three state lawmakers announce a town hall to be held this week, and
  • Norway’s ambassador to the United States visits Petersburg and awards a local woman the Medal of St. Olav.
0

Recent headlines

X