Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau asks state regulators for more time to weigh in on the local electric utility’s acquisition by a Canadian company,
- a proposed ballot measure to curb lawmakers’ pay when a budget isn’t passed is cleared for signature gathering,
- an Anchorage judge overrules Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott to clear a ballot measure aimed at protecting salmon for signature gathering,
- Juneau’s three state lawmakers announce a town hall to be held this week, and
- Norway’s ambassador to the United States visits Petersburg and awards a local woman the Medal of St. Olav.
