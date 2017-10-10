Juneau Afternoon – 10-11-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Brian Crapo will be here to highlight the upcoming Family History Days;
Learn how small businesses can interact with the Forest Service;
Joann Flora, from REACH, will be here to highlight Disability Employment Awareness Month;
Annie Bartholomew will be here with details about Friday the 13th KXLL activities;
We’ll talk to Andy Kline about the Alaskan Brewing Company’s new award;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Ghost tour hopes to show off haunted KetchikanKetchikan is home to plenty of supernatural phenomena. That’s the theory, at least, behind a new venture: Ketchikan Ghost Tours.
Audio postcard: A mid-autumn’s performancePerseverance Theatre’s Young Company performed Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" over the weekend. The cast ranged in age from nine to 13 and put on an abridged version of the play on Sunday for a packed house.
Alaska gets reprieve as it works to implement REAL IDThe state of Alaska says it has received a reprieve from national proof-of-identity standards as it works to comply with that law.
Kodiak police identifies source of school threatThe Kodiak Police Department put the middle school and high school on lockdown this morning because of a possible threat of violence. According to Police Chief Ronda Wallace, they were investigating a statement a substitute teacher had overheard.