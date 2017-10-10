Juneau Afternoon – 10-11-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

 

Brian Crapo will be here to highlight the upcoming Family History Days;

 

Learn how small businesses can interact with the Forest Service;

 

Joann Flora, from REACH, will be here to highlight Disability Employment Awareness Month;

 

Annie Bartholomew will be here with details about Friday the 13th KXLL activities;

 

We’ll talk to Andy Kline about the Alaskan Brewing Company’s new award;

 

