Audio postcard: A mid-autumn’s performance

Perseverance Theatre’s Young Company performed Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” over the weekend.
The cast ranged in age from 9 to 13 and put on an abridged version of the play on Sunday for a packed house. Although the play was shorter than usual, it remained true to Shakespeare’s original text. The company practiced three times a week for two months leading up to their Friday premiere.
KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter stopped by the theater in Douglas to record a postcard. Perseverance Theatre’s Tom Robenolt introduced the play. You’ll also hear Finn Lamb as Theseus, Nina Rautiainen as Egeus, Clara Ferguson as Puck, Sydney Hood as Fairy and Seth Coppens as Oberon.
Recent headlines
Alaska gets reprieve as it works to implement REAL IDThe state of Alaska says it has received a reprieve from national proof-of-identity standards as it works to comply with that law.
Kodiak police identifies source of school threatThe Kodiak Police Department put the middle school and high school on lockdown this morning because of a possible threat of violence. According to Police Chief Ronda Wallace, they were investigating a statement a substitute teacher had overheard.
Kodiak’s sea cucumber fishery a dive into dangerous, but prosperous marketSea cucumbers sell for high prices on the Asian market and are valued for more than taste. According to some, they have cancer fighting properties and could boost fertility, among their other possible benefits. It’s common for people overseas to buy dried sea cucumber, according to one diver. Sometimes as a base for soup.
Petersburg resident receives medal from King of NorwayA Petersburg resident has been recognized by the King of Norway for her dedication to promoting relations between Norway and the U.S. The Norway Ambassador to the U.S. was in Petersburg last week to hand out the Medal of St. Olav.