Newscast — Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau updated Oct. 3 Election results with absentee and questioned ballots,
- UAS and local native organizations celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day,
- Juneau police identified remains found near the base of Thunder Mountain last week as a hiker missing since June,
- and a Ketchikan man lay dead near a city street more than 12 hours before police were called.
Recent headlines
Juneau delegation to host town hall meeting WednesdayThey want to hear locals weigh in on crime and the state budget, the subjects of the Alaska Legislature's upcoming Oct. 23 special session.
Trump defends Pence’s NFL protest amid claims it was a publicity stuntAfter an offended Vice President Pence walked out of a football game between the Colts and the San Francisco 49ers condemning kneeling players on Sunday, President Trump defended his actions.
Mountain Village man charged in death of his girlfriendAlexie Walters, 34, reportedly assaulted multiple people on the night of Oct. 4 in Mountain Village, according to Alaska State Troopers, before barricading himself inside his home with Gertrude Queenie, 22, who was later found dead in the home.
Herb Didrickson 1926-2017: Alaska’s ‘Jim Thorpe’ put family before fameSitkans paid their final respects last week to Herb Didrickson. The 91-year-old Tlingit elder died Sept. 25 in Sitka.