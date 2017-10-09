Newscast — Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

October 9, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau updated Oct. 3 Election results with absentee and questioned ballots,
  • UAS and local native organizations celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day,
  • Juneau police identified remains found near the base of Thunder Mountain last week as a hiker missing since June,
  • and a Ketchikan man lay dead near a city street more than 12 hours before police were called.
