Juneau delegation to host town hall meeting Wednesday

Juneau’s three state legislators are holding a town hall meeting Wednesday at Juneau-Douglas High School. It’s scheduled for 90 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m.

They want to hear locals weigh in on crime and the state budget, the subjects of the upcoming special session.

“I’m hoping to hear reaction from folks about what they want to be done during the special session,” said Democratic Sen. Dennis Egan. “I’m sure we’ll hear a lot of comments on Senate Bill 91 and the fix that was passed by the Senate in Senate Bill 54. It was passed in the Senate 19-1, but it didn’t have a hearing in the House.”

Egan was one of the 19 who voted for the measure. SB 91 was a broad, research-driven reform of Alaska’s criminal justice codes that the Legislature passed in 2016. Proponents sold it as a way to both reduce repeat offenses and save money. Its changes let some low-risk offenders avoid jail time. It changed sentencing, bail and probation. And, it funds drug treatment.

“I hate to say it but the Legislature put the cart before the horse when Senate Bill 91 passed,” Egan said.

Egan is referring to elements of SB 91 meant to complement the sentencing changes — that aren’t scheduled to take effect until January.

Senate Bill 91 has become a target of outrage amid rising crime rates.

Democratic Rep. Justin Parish wasn’t in office when the bill passed, but says he’s receptive to changes. He also sees budget cuts as a factor affecting crime.

“There’s a broad perception, and I think a well-founded one, that we need to revisit some the sentencing, put some tools back in the hands of law enforcement,” Parish said. “At the same time … when you take troopers off the streets, when you take prosecutors out of communities, there is an adverse effect on public safety, and I think that has got to be acknowledged and dealt with.”

The full Legislature is convening Oct. 23 in the Capitol.

Gov. Bill Walker also wants lawmakers to work on a broad-based tax proposal to shrink the gap between the state’s revenue and spending.