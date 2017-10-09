Juneau Afternoon – 10-10-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host:
Nikki Love will be here to highlight the Baby Fair;
We’ll talk with Warren Hays about his charity work in Guatamala;
Tom Mattice will be here to talk about heightened Tsunami awareness;
7th Grade Science Teacher, Floyd Dryden Middle School will talk about SouthEast Exchange 2017 on October 17th. The event is geared at bringing together science professionals in the community and educators so that we can bring more real life experiences into our classrooms.
Recent headlines
Haines Assembly asks university to press pause on 400-acre timber saleA couple weeks ago, University of Alaska put 400 acres of its Chilkat Peninsula land up for bid. The Haines Assembly is asking the university to press pause on a proposed timber sale, which has alarmed local residents.
Witness describes gunshot, 911 call in Strawn trialChristopher Strawn is being retried in Juneau Superior Court on murder and other charges related to the death of Brandon Cook in October 2015.
Judge overrules state, says salmon initiative can go forwardA controversial ballot initiative intended to protect salmon habitat has cleared a major hurdle, setting up what could be an intense political fight.
Juneau delegation to host town hall meeting WednesdayThey want to hear locals weigh in on crime and the state budget, the subjects of the Alaska Legislature's upcoming Oct. 23 special session.