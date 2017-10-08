City releases absentee, questioned ballot results for Oct. 3 election

The City and Borough of Juneau updated the unofficial elections results on Friday with additional absentee and questioned ballots. They did not change the outcome of any of the races in the Oct. 3 election.
According to the updated numbers, 7,040 ballots were cast, which represents 28 percent of registered voters.
The new numbers widen the gap between incumbent Assemblywoman Debbie White and challenger Rob Edwardson, who won all but two of Juneau’s 13 precincts.
A total of 462 questioned and 1,239 absentee ballots were counted.
The Canvass Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday to certify the election results.
