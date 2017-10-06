Juneau Afternoon – 10-9-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.
Deb Gregoire will be here with a profile of Planned Parenthood;
City Manager Rory Watt will be here to highlight the city’s Commission on Aging;
We’ll talk with Alida Bus about the Tuesday edition of Mudrooms;
And we’ll get the details on this month’s Audubon presentation, with guest Brenda Wright.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon
Recent headlines
Dan Henry back on the Skagway Assembly, after an election decided by 5 votesA longtime Skagway Assemblyman who in 2016 was sentenced to a year in prison on federal tax charges will return to the dais. He won by just five votes. And, the city has its first female mayor in two decades.
Coastal researchers, fishermen worried about more frequent low oxygen zonesScientists in Oregon and Washington are noticing a disruptive ocean phenomenon is becoming more frequent and extreme. It involves a suffocating ribbon of low oxygen seawater over our continental shelf. The technical term is hypoxia, sometimes called "dead zones."
How Anchorage’s ‘innovation team’ is fixing the problem of unpaid finesOne of a few thousand notices mailed out was a test in encouraging people to pay fines — a departure from the nondescript, text-heavy collections letter city treasurers had been sending out for years.
Skagway Assembly frustrated by disagreements with White Pass on potential leaseSome Skagway leaders are growing frustrated with what they see as an unproductive back-and-forth with White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad. What started as a hopeful process aimed at a new tidelands lease has now turned into something close to a stalemate.