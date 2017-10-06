Juneau Afternoon – 10-9-17

By October 6, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

 

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.

 

Deb Gregoire will be here with a profile of Planned Parenthood;

 

City Manager Rory Watt will be here to highlight the city’s Commission on Aging;

 

We’ll talk with Alida Bus about the Tuesday edition of Mudrooms;

 

And we’ll get the details on this month’s Audubon presentation, with guest Brenda Wright.

 

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

