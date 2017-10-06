First responders begin testimony in homicide trial

Friday’s proceedings in the Christopher Strawn trial were limited to only a few hours because of court staff scheduling issues.

Capital City Fire/Rescue paramedic Paul Kelly testified about responding to trailer C-16 in the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park in October 2015.

Kelly was called as a first responder to help someone suffering from a possible gunshot wound. But the victim, later identified as Brandon Cook, was already dead.

Strawn is being retried in Juneau Superior Court on murder and other charges.

On Thursday, a jury was seated for the trial and the prosecution made its opening statement. Strawn, who is representing himself, did not make an opening statement, but he is cross-examining witnesses.

Juneau Police Sgt. Jeremy Weske also testified Friday. He was one of several officers who responded to the trailer and searched for a shooting suspect.

Strawn will cross examine Weske on Monday.

Photo of the mobile home at C-16 Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park is presented as evidence during the Christopher Strawn trial on Oct. 6, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Juneau Police Sgt. Jeremy Weske listens to a question during his testimony Oct. 5, 2017, in the Christopher Strawn trial. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Capital City Fire/Rescue paramedic Paul Kelly listens to a question during his testimony Oct. 5, 2017, in the Christopher Strawn trial. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Photo of entry way of the mobile home at C-16 Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park is presented as evidence during the Christopher Strawn trial on Oct. 6, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Christopher Strawn addresses Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg during his trial Oct. 5, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) View of Christopher Strawn through a video camera’s viewfinder during his trial Oct. 5, 2017, in Juneau Superior Court. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) View of the jury box on Oct. 5, 2017, in the Christopher Strawn trial. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige addresses the jury during her opening statement Oct. 5, 2017, in the Christopher Strawn trial. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)