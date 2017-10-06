First responders begin testimony in homicide trial

Friday’s proceedings in the Christopher Strawn trial were limited to only a few hours because of court staff scheduling issues.
Capital City Fire/Rescue paramedic Paul Kelly testified about responding to trailer C-16 in the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park in October 2015.
Kelly was called as a first responder to help someone suffering from a possible gunshot wound. But the victim, later identified as Brandon Cook, was already dead.
Strawn is being retried in Juneau Superior Court on murder and other charges.
On Thursday, a jury was seated for the trial and the prosecution made its opening statement. Strawn, who is representing himself, did not make an opening statement, but he is cross-examining witnesses.
Juneau Police Sgt. Jeremy Weske also testified Friday. He was one of several officers who responded to the trailer and searched for a shooting suspect.
Strawn will cross examine Weske on Monday.
