Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017

Alaska regularly ranks at or near the top for the nation’s most expensive health care costs. At our next Forum@360, leading experts from state government, the hospital and nursing home industry, and the insurance industry discuss why. They’ll also talk about how they’re trying to push these costs down.

The panelists include Alaska Division of Insurance Director Lori Wing-Heier, Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association President and CEO Becky Hultberg and Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield Senior Vice President of Healthcare Service Beth Johnson. KTOO and Alaska Public Media‘s Andrew Kitchenman hosts.

Doors open at 4:45 p.m. Admission is free. Audience members may have an opportunity to ask questions. Forum@360 is recorded for broadcast on 360 North.