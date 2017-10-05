Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017

In this newscast:
- Nearly every Alaskan woke up $1,100 richer today, thanks to this year’s permanent fund dividends;
- the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released Armstrong Energy’s plans for its billion-plus-barrel Nanushuk oil project; and
- the Pentagon is injecting $440 million more into missile defense to counter North Korea’s accelerating push for a nuclear armed-missile capable of hitting the U.S.
Recent headlines
-
Climate change roundtable puts Alaska contradictions on full displayThe room included people who depend on oil for their livelihood, and those coping with the impacts of climate change on the ground - represented at the same table, sometimes by same person.
-
Teacher housing teaches life lessonsHousing in Nikolai, a village of about 100 people on the south fork of the Kuskokwim River, is scarce. It’s expensive and difficult to get building supplies there.
-
ANWR takes tiny step down rocky Senate roadThe effort to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling made a baby step forward Wednesday in the Senate, with the debut of a Republican budget plan in a committee.
-
Anchorage’s Spanish-immersion students raise thousands for sister school in Puerto RicoSpanish-immersion students in Anchorage are well on their way to a goal of raising $10,000 to benefit fellow students in Puerto Rico hit hard by Hurricane Maria. That includes Romig Middle School’s sister school in Puerto Rico, teacher Anaely Leon-Hernandez said.