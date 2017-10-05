Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Nearly every Alaskan woke up $1,100 richer today, thanks to this year’s permanent fund dividends;
  • the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released Armstrong Energy’s plans for its billion-plus-barrel Nanushuk oil project; and
  • the Pentagon is injecting $440 million more into missile defense to counter North Korea’s accelerating push for a nuclear armed-missile capable of hitting the U.S.
0

Recent headlines

X