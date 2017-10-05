Juneau Afternoon – 10-6-17

By October 5, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

Learn about the Juneau Community Foundation’s 2017 philanthropy awards, with guests Rick Shattuck and Mandy Mallott;

Get the details about Saturday’s Tot Rave;

We’ll highlight the Neighborhood Pizza and Music Night fundraiser for the Juneau Community Charter School;

And jewelry artist Deb Gregoire will be here to talk about her First Friday opening at the Kindred Post

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

