Juneau Afternoon – 10-6-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
Learn about the Juneau Community Foundation’s 2017 philanthropy awards, with guests Rick Shattuck and Mandy Mallott;
Get the details about Saturday’s Tot Rave;
We’ll highlight the Neighborhood Pizza and Music Night fundraiser for the Juneau Community Charter School;
And jewelry artist Deb Gregoire will be here to talk about her First Friday opening at the Kindred Post
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Climate change roundtable puts Alaska contradictions on full displayThe room included people who depend on oil for their livelihood, and those coping with the impacts of climate change on the ground - represented at the same table, sometimes by same person.
-
Teacher housing teaches life lessonsHousing in Nikolai, a village of about 100 people on the south fork of the Kuskokwim River, is scarce. It’s expensive and difficult to get building supplies there.
-
ANWR takes tiny step down rocky Senate roadThe effort to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling made a baby step forward Wednesday in the Senate, with the debut of a Republican budget plan in a committee.
-
Anchorage’s Spanish-immersion students raise thousands for sister school in Puerto RicoSpanish-immersion students in Anchorage are well on their way to a goal of raising $10,000 to benefit fellow students in Puerto Rico hit hard by Hurricane Maria. That includes Romig Middle School’s sister school in Puerto Rico, teacher Anaely Leon-Hernandez said.