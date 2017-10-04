Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017

In this newscast:
- Fire investigators look into an explosion reported in a hospital bathroom,
- results from Tuesday’s municipal elections, and
- the Coast Guard spots a stray kayak in Gastineau Channel and wants help finding its owner.
Recent headlines
-
Representing himself, Strawn’s questions to jury panel veer off topicChristopher Strawn is being retried for the 2015 death of Brandon Cook at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park.
-
Fire reported in hospital’s bathroomAn explosion was heard, and fire and smoke was observed in the bathroom for the Emergency Room's waiting room.
-
Coast Guard reports stray kayak, but kayaker may be missing, tooThe Coast Guard says the stray kayak may be a sign that someone is missing – or it could just be a lost kayak.
-
Fish and Wildlife Service determines Pacific walrus won’t be listed as endangeredThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its determination that Pacific walrus will not be listed under the Endangered Species Act days after a court mandated deadline passed.