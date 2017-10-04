Juneau Afternoon – 10-5-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll talk with Dr. Ann Bullock, this week’s UAS Evening at Egan speaker, about Generational Trauma;

We’ll profile the design team of Bauer/Clifton;

Steve Behnke will be here to discuss the city’s Sustainability Commission;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org

Thursday night at 7, tune in for an education special, from American RadioWorks. At 8, Alternative Radio features Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, discussing “Making War on Native America.”