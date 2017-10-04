Juneau Afternoon – 10-5-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk with Dr. Ann Bullock, this week’s UAS Evening at Egan speaker, about Generational Trauma;
We’ll profile the design team of Bauer/Clifton;
Steve Behnke will be here to discuss the city’s Sustainability Commission;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Thursday night at 7, tune in for an education special, from American RadioWorks. At 8, Alternative Radio features Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, discussing “Making War on Native America.”
Recent headlines
-
As anger over crime boils over, Alaska lawmakers weigh changes to lawLawmakers are trying to balance a body of research that supports changes they made last year, with the outrage about the current rise in crime.
-
Hikers barred from trail at the end of North Douglas HighwayA trail off North Douglas Highway has been posted with "no trespassing" signs. Goldbelt, Inc., owns the land and says the trail was never meant for public access.
-
Walker doubles down on opposing Pebble MineTomorrow, Pebble Limited Partnership CEO Tom Collier is expected to publicly outline a plan for the proposed Pebble Mine project for the first time. But in an interview today, Governor Bill Walker said he's against the controversial mine.
-
Is the Pacific walrus adapting to warming? Feds say no need for more protections"If the Fish & Wildlife Service had protected the Pacific walrus from threats of climate change, the Trump administration would have to admit that climate change is real," said Shaye Wolf with the Center for Biological Diversity.