Coast Guard reports stray kayak, but kayaker may be missing, too

As of noon today, the Coast Guard has eyes on a stray kayak floating in Gastineau Channel north of the Douglas Bridge.

It’s yellow and 10 to 12 feet long. The Coast Guard is working on recovering the kayak and will distribute a photo.

Ensign Alexander Henry said it may be a sign that someone is missing – or it could just be a lost kayak.

Anyone with more information should contact the Coast Guard at 463-2980.