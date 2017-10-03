Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017

In this newscast:
- It’s election day in Juneau,
- Alaskans are identified among the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and
- a small fire at Thunder Mountain High School disrupts morning classes.
Recent headlines
-
Fire causes evacuation at Thunder Mountain High SchoolA fire in a bathroom at Thunder Mountain High School is being investigated as arson.
-
Voting begins in Juneau municipal electionsAll 13 polling precincts are open as voters cast ballots in the Juneau municipal elections. Voters with questions of where to vote can call 1-888-383-8683 before polls close at 8 p.m.
-
Alaskans among victims of Las Vegas shooting rampageAlaskan victims at the concert include Dorene Anderson of Anchorage and 35-year-old Adrien Murfitt who commercial fished out of Chignik. Both were killed. Rob McIntosh, 52, of North Pole, was wounded.
-
How Trump’s tax plan would affect AlaskansThe tax plan is already having one effect in Alaska: It undercuts one of the selling points for Gov. Bill Walker’s proposed payroll tax. If Congress passes the Republican tax plan, a statewide levy like the one Walker wants would no longer be an IRS deductible.