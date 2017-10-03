Juneau Afternoon – 10-4-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Tristain Knutson Lombardo will be here to highlight this weekend’s SAIL Dinner & Auction;
We’ll talk with Pat McLear will be here to discuss Family Promise, and The Taste of Juneau fundraiser;
We’ll get a preview of the Wildlife Wednesday presentation by Bob Armstrong, about animal emotions;
And Jim Heumann and Mercedes Munoz will be here to talk about classes at the CANVAS.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
