Fire causes evacuation at Thunder Mountain High School

A suspected arson in a bathroom at Thunder Mountain High School this morning led students and staff to evacuate as Capital City Fire/Rescue responded.
The fire started in a men’s bathroom just before 10 a.m. Sprinklers went off and put the fire out before CCFR arrived, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ed Quinto. He said the fire marshal is investigating it as arson. A suspect has not been identified. CCFR estimate $2,500 in damage.
According to Juneau School District Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett, students and staff were back in the school as of about 10:30 a.m.
Normal school operations have resumed, with classes in the affected area relocated elsewhere. Bartlett said school maintenance staff are currently cleaning up.
