Ombudsman: Officers who made inmates strip acted wrongly

KENAI — An investigation by the Alaska Ombudsman’s office found that the Alaska Department of Corrections acted wrongly when officers forced a group of male inmates in Seward to strip naked in 2013 and then left them in cells that way.
The Peninsula Clarion reported Sunday that an inmate submitted a complaint on Aug. 23, 2013, claiming that in retaliation to inmates acting up, correctional officers took him and 11 other inmates out of their cells “for no reason,” shackled them in handcuffs and forced them to strip naked in front of female staff. The complaint claimed the inmates were left naked for several hours in cells that had blood and feces on the walls and floor.
The ombudsman made multiple recommendations, some of which have already been implemented and others that were declined by the Department of Corrections.
