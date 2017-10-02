Newscast – Monday, Oct. 2, 2017

In this newscast:
- A former Juneau resident who now lives in Las Vegas gives his take on the mass shooting,
- jury selection is underway in the Christopher Strawn murder retrial,
- Anchorage Rep. Chris Birch requests this month special session be held in Anchorage instead of Juneau, and
- new public art is installed on Juneau’s downtown waterfront.
Recent headlines
-
Alaskans among victims of Las Vegas shooting rampageAlaskan victims at the concert include Dorene Anderson of Anchorage and 35-year-old Adrien Murfitt who commercial fished out of Chignik. Both were killed. Rob McIntosh, 52, of North Pole, was wounded.
-
How Trump’s tax plan would affect AlaskansThe tax plan is already having one effect in Alaska: It undercuts one of the selling points for Gov. Bill Walker’s proposed payroll tax. If Congress passes the Republican tax plan, a statewide levy like the one Walker wants would no longer be an IRS deductible.
-
UAS, Coast Guard establish training and scholarship program for studentsUAS and the Coast Guard signed an agreement establishing a career-track program that provides two years' full tuition to accepted students.
-
Chugach Alutiiq teachers preserve language in villagesTwo remote learning students just graduated from a Kodiak College Alutiiq language program. They’re striving to keep the language alive in Port Graham and Tatitlek, two villages where Alutiiq, or Sugpiaq, people speak the regional dialect of Chugach Alutii