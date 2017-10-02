Jury selection begins in homicide retrial

The retrial for a man accused of murdering another man in the Mendenhall Valley two years ago is now underway.
Christopher Strawn faces charges related to the 2015 death of Brandon Cook at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park.
The previous jury trial ended in a mistrial last February.
Prospective jurors in Juneau Superior Court on Monday filled out questionnaires describing what they know about the case, whether they know any witnesses, and whether they remember anything from earlier media coverage.
Some prospective jurors were then questioned individually by the prosecutor and Strawn, who is representing himself during this trial.
It’s still unclear when a jury might be seated or when opening statements might occur.
Court officials asked for 130 Juneau residents to show up for jury duty. But only 51 showed up. Of that, three people have been excused as of lunch Monday.
