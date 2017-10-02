Juneau Afternoon – 10-3-17

By October 2, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host:

 

We’ll get an update on library activities;

 

We’ll learn about heat pumps with guest, Danielle Redmond;

 

We’ll discuss End of Life issues with Dr. Jessica Zitter and Hal Geiger;

 

And we’ll talk with Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School Assistant Principal Kristy Germain.

 

 

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.

 

Don’t forget to vote and listen in for election results after the polls close at 8.

 

