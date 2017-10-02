Juneau Afternoon – 10-3-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host:
We’ll get an update on library activities;
We’ll learn about heat pumps with guest, Danielle Redmond;
We’ll discuss End of Life issues with Dr. Jessica Zitter and Hal Geiger;
And we’ll talk with Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School Assistant Principal Kristy Germain.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
Don’t forget to vote and listen in for election results after the polls close at 8.
Recent headlines
UAS, Coast Guard establish training and scholarship program for studentsUAS and the Coast Guard signed an agreement establishing a career-track program that provides two years' full tuition to accepted students.
Chugach Alutiiq teachers preserve language in villagesTwo remote learning students just graduated from a Kodiak College Alutiiq language program. They’re striving to keep the language alive in Port Graham and Tatitlek, two villages where Alutiiq, or Sugpiaq, people speak the regional dialect of Chugach Alutii
As permafrost thaws, village cemeteries sink into swampClimate change is thawing the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s permafrost, and it’s doing more than cracking foundations, sinking roads and accelerating erosion. In villages like Kong, communities have stopped burying their dead because, as the permafrost melts, the oldest part of their cemetery is sinking.
Jury selection begins in homicide retrialChristopher Strawn faces charges related to the October 2015 death of Brandon Cook at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park