Juneau police use Taser, bean bag round to detain suspect

It took a Taser, a bean bag round and a chase before Juneau police managed to apprehend a suspect who resisted arrest Saturday night.

Police responded to a call that 27-year-old Zachary Pratt was causing a disturbance inside a business on Hospital Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a release from the Juneau Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers served Pratt with a warrant for his arrest on the grounds that he had violated his probation. At that point, according to the release, Pratt became violent and resisted arrest by fighting with the officers. Officers used a Taser to try to subdue the suspect, which proved unsuccessful. He then allegedly charged an officer and was shot in the upper leg with a bean bag round, but this did little to stop Pratt, who ran away into a nearby building where he proceeded to lock himself in a bathroom. Officers were eventually able to locate and successfully take Pratt into custody.

After the incident, Pratt was treated at Bartlett Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. An officer also sustained minor injuries during the encounter with Pratt. Further details were not immediately available Sunday evening.

Pratt was later booked at Lemon Creek Correctional Center, where he is being held on his warrant as well as three counts of assaulting a police officer and one charge of resisting arrest.