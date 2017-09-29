Newscast — Friday, Sept. 29, 2017

By September 29, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Walker administration rejects teens’ climate change petition
  • Police: 31-year-old Juneau woman caught trying to smuggle contraband into prison
  • Invasive species hitchhiked to Alaska on 2011 tsunami
  • Alaska Municipal League urges Legislature to get ‘er done
0

Recent headlines

X