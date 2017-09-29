Newscast — Friday, Sept. 29, 2017

In this newscast:
- Walker administration rejects teens’ climate change petition
- Police: 31-year-old Juneau woman caught trying to smuggle contraband into prison
- Invasive species hitchhiked to Alaska on 2011 tsunami
- Alaska Municipal League urges Legislature to get ‘er done
Recent headlines
Price resigns from Trump Cabinet amid private jet investigationsHHS Secretary Tom Price, who earned a reputation in the House as a budget hawk critical of government waste, resigned Friday after President Trump criticized him for chartering private jet flights.
Italian student spends a month in the Haines fourth gradeEarlier this school year, Haines fourth-graders learned about another part of the world from someone their own age. An Italian student visiting a family friend in Haines spent a month in the local school.
Kodiak art project encourages salmon discussionThe first cohort of Alaska Salmon Fellows is wrapping up its pilot year with final projects. The program brings together different innovators in the state, from policy makers to artists, and prompts them to start discussions about the salmon industry.
Petersburg’s tribe uses new machine to make compost in bulkA new business venture by the Petersburg Indian Association has begun to provide the town with locally made, environmentally friendly compost.