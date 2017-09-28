‘Large amount’ of contraband discovered on would-be smuggler turning herself into prison

A Juneau woman who was surrendering herself at Lemon Creek Correctional Center was caught with what one state trooper described as “a large amount of contraband.”

Alaska State Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said prison workers discovered the would-be smuggler’s contraband in a body cavity on Tuesday. She said it included a chain with rings on it, suspected drugs, and a few other items.

“In the dispatch, it does say that it was a large amount, but we don’t really have a dollar value yet, because it depends on what the crime lab determines to be the suspected controlled substances,” Peters said.

All of the contraband was seized. Peters said potential charges depend on crime lab results.

“Because, while we suspect it’s controlled substances, we need confirmation of that through investigation,” she said. “That’s why we sent it off for analysis.”

Pending fresh charges, the troopers have yet to name the 31-year-old Juneau woman.

Peters said she didn’t know the details of the woman’s arrest warrant.